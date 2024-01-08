copy link
Whale Extracts 5 BTC at $43,426 Average Price in Possible Test Transaction
2024-01-08 05:52
According to Foresight News, a whale extracted 5 BTC (approximately $217,000) at an average price of $43,426 about an hour ago, which could be a test transaction. In 2023, the whale conducted three profitable BTC transactions (with a 100% success rate), accumulating a total profit of $61 million.
