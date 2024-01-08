Arbitrum Community Votes to Implement ArbOS Version 11

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community has voted to approve and implement the 'ArbOS Version 11' AIP proposal. This proposal introduces several improvements to Arbitrum, including support for the EVM Shanghai upgrade and the PUSH0 opcode, as well as various bug fixes. These enhancements have been audited and are now available for adoption by Arbitrum Orbit Chain, Arbitrum One, and Arbitrum Nova, with the proposal involving the latter two. The proposal states that the ArbOS upgrade can be considered a hard fork for Arbitrum.

