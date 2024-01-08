Circle Issues 2.3 Billion USDC and Redeems 2.1 Billion USDC in One Week

According to Foresight News, data from Circle's website shows that between December 29, 2023, and January 4, 2024, Circle issued approximately 2.3 billion USDC and redeemed about 2.1 billion USDC, resulting in an increase of around 300 million USDC in circulation. As of January 4, the circulation of USDC stood at 25.1 billion, with reserve funds of approximately 25.1 billion.

