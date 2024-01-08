Decentralized Incentive Crawling Network Grass Upgrades Point System

According to Foresight News, decentralized incentive crawling network Grass has announced an upgrade to its point system. The main change is that the dashboard will no longer display the total points earned but will show the points earned for the current month. In addition, Grass has increased referral invitation rewards and stated that running multiple accounts on the same device or network will be penalized. In December 2023, Wynd Network, the team behind Grass, completed a $3.5 million seed funding round led by Polychain Capital and Tribe Capital. Other participants in the round included Bitscale and Big Brain.

