BiB Exchange Lists Ten New Cryptocurrencies and Opens Deposits and Withdrawals for ARB and RNDR
Binance News
2024-01-08 04:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange BiB Exchange has listed ten new cryptocurrencies for spot trading as of January 8th, 12:00 Beijing time. The newly listed cryptocurrencies include ARB, ORDI, TIA, RNDR, THETA, AR, RUNE, OSMO, SUI, and NEAR. In addition to the listing, the exchange has also opened deposits and withdrawals for ARB and RNDR based on the ETH network.
