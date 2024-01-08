copy link
create picture
more
Japanese E-commerce Giant Mercari to Accept Bitcoin Payments on Flea Market App
Binance News
2024-01-08 04:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari will allow users to purchase goods on its flea market app using Bitcoin before June. The company will process Bitcoin payments through its subsidiary Melcoin's virtual currency exchange service. Users can pay with Bitcoin, but the prices of goods on the flea market will still be displayed in Japanese yen.
View full text