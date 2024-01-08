copy link
Crypto Payment App Strike to Launch in 20 African Countries Next Month
2024-01-08 03:32
According to Foresight News, crypto payment app Strike is set to launch in 20 African countries next month. The company is currently seeking users for testing before making the app available to the public.
