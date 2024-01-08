copy link
Beware of Phishing Links Posing as Twitter API, Warns SlowMist Founder
2024-01-08 02:55
According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xun has warned users to be cautious of phishing links that begin with api.twitter.com. Scammers often send these links to users via private messages on Twitter. The link is a 'backdoor application,' and once a user grants access, the scammer can publish phishing information. Currently, fake Cointelegraph reporters have been scamming Twitter users by posing as interviewers.
