copy link
create picture
more
Radiant Attacker Transfers 522 ETH to New Address
Binance News
2024-01-08 02:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that the Radiant attacker's tagged address has transferred 522 ETH, approximately worth $1.15 million, to an address starting with 0x4D60.
View full text