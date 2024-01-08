copy link
Curve Founder Michael Egorov Exchanges Tokens for CRV
Binance News
2024-01-08 02:11
According to Foresight News, Curve founder Michael Egorov has exchanged 15.9 million T tokens and 24 ETH for 913,489 CRV tokens, worth approximately $471,000, at an average price of $0.516 per token in the past hour. Currently, Michael Egorov still holds 97.62 million T tokens.
