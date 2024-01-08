Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicants Asked to Submit Final Modifications by Monday Morning

According to Foresight News, institutions hoping to issue a Bitcoin spot ETF have been asked to submit their final modifications to their applications by Monday morning in Washington. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to vote on the 19b-4s documents submitted by the exchanges in the coming days. The regulatory body may take action on the issuers' applications (S-1) around the same time. Furthermore, if the SEC approves both sets of required approvals, the ETF could begin trading as early as the next business day.

