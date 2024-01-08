Starknet Announces Mainnet Upgrade to v0.13.0

According to Foresight News, Starknet has announced plans to upgrade its mainnet to v0.13.0 on January 10 at 19:00 Beijing time, pending governance vote approval. Following the upgrade, all nodes will need to be updated. To ensure consistency with reduced fees and avoid erroneous responses, users should upgrade their full node versions. Specifically, Pathfinder full nodes should be upgraded to v0.10.3 after the mainnet upgrade, while Juno full nodes should be updated to v0.9.1.

