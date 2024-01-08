copy link
Tonka Finance Launches TOKA Token TGE on Uniswap
Binance News
2024-01-08 01:14
According to Foresight News, Tonka Finance, an inscription asset lending platform, is set to launch its TOKA token TGE (Token Generation Event) on Uniswap today. Previously, Tonka Finance had aimed to raise $2.5 million through a Fair Launch on December 28, 2023. The fundraising event exceeded its target by 300% and sold out within three minutes.
