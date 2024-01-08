TinFun NFT Project Closes Public Sale After Reaching 25,000 ETH Target

According to Foresight News, the NFT project TinFun announced on Twitter that it has reached its expected target of 25,000 ETH in its public sale lottery. As a result, TinFun decided to close the public sale ahead of schedule at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 8. The whitelist sale time remains unchanged and will end at 11:00 am on January 8. The lottery results will be announced within two days, and the refund claim page will be opened. Dune data reveals that TinFun's NFT public sale lottery deposit event attracted a total of 131,154 non-whitelisted addresses, with 24,912.1 ETH funds invested and a winning rate of 1.69%.

