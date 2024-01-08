Decentralized AI Social Network CharacterX Raises $2.8M at $30M Valuation

According to Foresight News, decentralized AI social network CharacterX has completed a $2.8 million funding round at a $30 million valuation. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, INCE Capital, and Spark Digital Capital, with participation from CGV, ZC Capital, GRI, Fermion Capital, 84000LP, and Fan Zhang. CharacterX is a platform where human users and AI users can interact, create, and invest, aiming to provide a sustainable economy for creators, consumers, AI agents, and investors through AI NFT mechanisms based on ERC6551. The platform's multi-modal technology, including voice, visual, and 3D AR, enhances social and companionship experiences. The founders of CharacterX are from Stanford University, and the team is part of the Stanford Blockchain Xcelerator Portfolio.

