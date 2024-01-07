copy link
Token Unlocks Reveal Upcoming GLMR, APT, and CYBER Releases
2024-01-07 23:53
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks indicates that between January 8 and January 14, GLMR, APT, and CYBER tokens will undergo a one-time unlock. Specifically, Moonbeam's GLMR token will unlock 304 tokens (approximately $1.2 million) on January 11 at 08:00, accounting for 0.38% of the circulating supply. Aptos' APT token will unlock 24.84 million tokens (approximately $225 million) on January 12 at 09:59, representing 8.05% of the circulating supply. Lastly, CyberConnect's CYBER token will unlock 1.26 million tokens (approximately $9.03 million) on January 14 at 22:24, making up 8.51% of the circulating supply.
