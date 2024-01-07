copy link
Anonymous Wallet Spends $66,000 to Write 8.93 MB Encrypted Data on Bitcoin Blockchain
2024-01-07 23:40
According to Foresight News, an anonymous wallet has spent approximately 1.5 BTC (around $66,000) to write 8.93 MB of encrypted data onto the Bitcoin blockchain. The information was shared by Ordinals browser Ord.io on social media. The transaction fees for this process reached up to several thousand dollars, with an average fee of around $200 per transaction.
