Nevada Leads US Interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Surpassing New York and California

According to CryptoPotato, a recent study by CoinGecko reveals that Nevada has become the top state in the United States for interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), surpassing traditional financial hubs like New York and California. The study used Google Trends data to analyze global and domestic interest in cryptocurrency investment vehicles from January 2019 to January 2024. In the U.S., Nevada scored a perfect 100 in interest for spot Bitcoin ETFs, followed by Washington, DC with a score of 93. New Jersey and New Hampshire also showed high enthusiasm, scoring 88 and 87, respectively. Interestingly, New York and California ranked 7th and 8th, indicating a more evenly distributed interest across various states. Mississippi and North Dakota registered the least interest, both scoring 19. The study also highlights that the distribution of spot Bitcoin ETF curiosity in the U.S. is relatively even, with state shares ranging from 0.7% to 3.8%. This suggests a nationwide anticipation for the introduction of the country’s first spot Bitcoin ETF. Globally, Luxembourg leads with a search interest score of 100, followed by St. Helena, Singapore, and Switzerland, all scoring in the 90th percentile. The findings also show a correlation between countries where spot Bitcoin ETFs are already incorporated, such as Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and Australia, and their high interest rankings, suggesting growing mainstream acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency in these regions. However, Brazil, despite having two spot Bitcoin ETFs incorporated, did not make it into the top 15 rankings, possibly pointing to a disparity between the availability of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the actual interest or awareness among the general public.

View full text