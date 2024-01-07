copy link
Bitcoin ETF Speculation Causes Market Volatility
2024-01-07 12:11
According to Decrypt, speculation surrounding the approval of a Bitcoin ETF has caused significant market volatility. A report from digital asset manager Matrixport predicted that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would reject all spot Bitcoin ETF applications in January, causing Bitcoin's price to drop over 7% and fall below $42,000. However, experts criticized the Matrixport report for its improper sourcing and faulty analysis, maintaining confidence that a Bitcoin ETF will be approved this month. Following these reassurances, Bitcoin's price rebounded to pre-Matrixport levels. Despite rumors that the SEC would approve its first Bitcoin ETF on Friday, no announcement was made, leaving the crypto community in a state of uncertainty.
