Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Experiences Significant Cascade, Bearish Sentiment Prevails

Binance News
2024-01-07 11:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price has experienced a significant 22% cascade following an extended period of sideways consolidation. This decisive break below its multi-month sideways consolidation range triggered numerous sell-stop orders, leading to a substantial long-squeeze event. The price has now fallen below a critical support region encompassing the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as the $0.57 static support range. This support range is pivotal, and a successful breach below it unmistakably signifies the dominance of bearish sentiment in the market. However, the price has retraced back to the breached level, potentially completing a pullback. If this pullback is confirmed, signifying a successful breakout, Ripple’s price may undergo a mid-term downward trend toward the substantial $0.48 support region. Nevertheless, there is a faint possibility that the recent breakout could be a false one, with the price retracing back above the breached range. If successful, the market might initiate a fresh surge, targeting the $0.7 resistance threshold. A closer analysis of the 4-hour chart emphasizes an impulsive breach below a significant support region, spanning from the critical 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) levels of the Fibonacci retracement, aligning harmoniously with the lower boundary of the wedge. The break below this crucial range indicates seller dominance in the market. However, the impulsive cascade found support at the crucial region of $0.51, along with the multi-month ascending trendline, where demand outweighed supply. As a result, an immediate reversal occurred, retracing the price toward the breached support region, now acting as a formidable resistance and potentially completing a pullback. Ripple appears to be confined within a significant range, defined by the resistance region marked by the critical 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) Fibonacci retracement levels and the crucial support of $0.51. Consequently, a mid-term consolidation stage within this essential range is expected for Ripple in the mid-term.
