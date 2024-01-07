copy link
Unibot Supports Arbitrum Network for Seamless Token Exchange via Telegram Bot
2024-01-07 10:21
According to Foresight News, the Telegram Bot project Unibot has added support for the Arbitrum network, allowing users to seamlessly exchange tokens across chains using the Telegram bot through Stargate. This integration enables users to easily access and utilize the Arbitrum network for their token transactions.
