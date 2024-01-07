copy link
Alameda Research Transfers $3.59 Million Worth of ETH to Wintermute
2024-01-07 05:03
According to Foresight News, Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa has reported that Alameda Research transferred 1,600 ETH, worth $3.59 million, to Wintermute's liquidation address 10 hours ago. Since October 24, 2023, Alameda has cumulatively transferred assets worth $13.84 million to Wintermute, including 21 types of tokens such as ETH, LINK, LDO, AAVE, and SHIB.
