Paxos Releases December 2023 USDP Transparency Report

According to Foresight News, Paxos has released its USDP transparency report for December 2023, disclosing unaudited data as of December 29, 2023. The report reveals that the total outstanding tokens amount to approximately $372,639,175, a decrease of nearly $74 million compared to November, representing a drop of almost 20%. Additionally, the market value of US Treasury bonds is approximately $181 million.

