MASK Token Briefly Surpasses 5 USDT, Current Price at 4.93 USDT with 24-Hour Increase of 48.37%
Binance News
2024-01-07 01:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the MASK token experienced a brief surge, breaking through the 5 USDT mark. The current price of the token stands at 4.93 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 48.37%.
