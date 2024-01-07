copy link
create picture
more
Hackers Steal $1 Million in Digital Assets from Coinspaid, Total Loss Rises to $7.5 Million
Binance News
2024-01-07 01:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts monitoring has shown that hackers have once again stolen digital assets worth $1 million (924,000 BUSD and 268.5 BNB) from cryptocurrency payment service provider Coinspaid, bringing the total loss to $7.5 million. Foresight News had previously reported that Coinspaid experienced multiple unauthorized transactions, with hackers stealing more than $6.1 million in assets.
View full text