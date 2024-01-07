Hackers Steal $1 Million in Digital Assets from Coinspaid, Total Loss Rises to $7.5 Million

According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts monitoring has shown that hackers have once again stolen digital assets worth $1 million (924,000 BUSD and 268.5 BNB) from cryptocurrency payment service provider Coinspaid, bringing the total loss to $7.5 million. Foresight News had previously reported that Coinspaid experienced multiple unauthorized transactions, with hackers stealing more than $6.1 million in assets.

