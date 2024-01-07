copy link
create picture
more
Curve Launches MIM/crvUSD Liquidity Pool on Arbitrum
Binance News
2024-01-07 01:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Curve has launched a MIM/crvUSD liquidity pool on the Arbitrum platform. This development expands the options available for users seeking to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities on the growing layer 2 scaling solution.
View full text