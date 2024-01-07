Grayscale Updates GDLC Component Weights, Adds AVAX and XRP, Removes MATIC

According to Foresight News, Grayscale has conducted a quarterly update on the component weights of its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), adding AVAX and XRP while removing MATIC. As of January 4, 2024, the GDLC composition includes BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, AVAX, and XRP. In addition, Grayscale's DeFi Fund (DEFG) index has removed CRV, with its composition now consisting of UNI, LDO, AAVE, MKR, and SNX.

