BlackRock Plans to Cut 3% of Global Workforce, Approximately 600 Employees

According to Foresight News, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is planning to announce a 3% reduction in its global workforce in the coming days, resulting in the loss of approximately 600 jobs. The information was reported by Forbes, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move comes as the company faces increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The layoffs are expected to affect employees across various departments and regions. However, specific details about the affected positions and locations have not been disclosed. The company has not yet made an official announcement regarding the layoffs.

