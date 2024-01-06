Bitcoin ETF Applicants Launch Ad Campaigns to Attract Investors

According to CryptoPotato, as Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF approvals appear to be imminent, applicants are competing to capture investor attention and funds upon launch. Bitwise, VanEck, and HashDex are among the billion-dollar asset managers promoting their products through advertising campaigns. Bitwise hired Jonathan Goldsmith, known as 'the most interesting man in the world' from a Dos Equis beer campaign, to endorse its product. In one commercial, Goldsmith tells viewers that 'Satoshi sends his regards,' referring to Bitcoin's anonymous creator. HashDex's commercials highlight crypto's appeal as next-generation technology, using decades-old interview footage of people criticizing computer and payment tech. Galaxy Digital, partnered with trillion-dollar asset manager Invesco on an ETF application, is offering 0% fees for its earliest customers. Meanwhile, VanEck is appealing to Bitcoin diehards by pledging to donate 5% of profits from its ETF to support Bitcoin Core developers.

