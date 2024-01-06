copy link
BendDAO Token BDIN Launches, Offering NFT Lending Platform
2024-01-06
According to Foresight News, the BendDAO token (BDIN) has been launched three hours ago, with the launch process set to continue until around 17:00 on January 7th. BendDAO stated that in cases where users make duplicate payments, refunds will be processed for affected users based on blockchain records.
