BendDAO Token BDIN Launches, Offering NFT Lending Platform

According to Foresight News, the BendDAO token (BDIN) has been launched three hours ago, with the launch process set to continue until around 17:00 on January 7th. BendDAO stated that in cases where users make duplicate payments, refunds will be processed for affected users based on blockchain records.