Bitcoin Faces Volatility, Altcoins Experience Massive Price Declines

According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin experienced increased volatility on Friday, with its price dropping to $42,600 before jumping to $44,400 and ultimately settling below $44,000. Many altcoins have seen significant price declines over the past 24 hours, with AVAX, ADA, SOL, and LINK leading this negative trend. Bitcoin's dominance over altcoins has risen to over 52% on CoinMarketCap, up from below 50% at the start of the year. The primary cryptocurrency's market capitalization has slipped below $860 billion. Most altcoins experienced a downturn after riding high in the past few days following the Wednesday crash. Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, and Chainlink lead the race in terms of daily losses, with all of them down by 5-8%. As a result, SOL is under $100, ADA is close to breaking below $0.5, AVAX is at $35, and LINK is beneath $15. Other larger-cap altcoins, such as ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, MATIC, TRX, and TON, are also in the red. LDO is the only exception among the top 36 altcoins, with a notable increase of 9% that has pushed it to $3.33. The total crypto market cap has declined by over $30 billion overnight and is down to $1.640 trillion on CoinMarketCap.

