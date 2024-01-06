Morgan Stanley Invests in Decentralized AI Project Worldbrain

According to Foresight News, Morgan Stanley recently announced a strategic investment in the decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) project Worldbrain. The specific amount of the investment was not disclosed. The core of this collaboration is the concept of DePIN, focusing on WorldBrain's WorldModel, Web3 technology applications, and innovation in Depin facilities. WorldBrain is an innovative project initiated by the Worldbrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI, which combines AI, neuroscience, and blockchain technology to develop a comprehensive, multifunctional, decentralized AI system.

