Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases 1.65% to Reach a New All-Time High

According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com shows that Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone an adjustment at block height 824,544 (January 6, 8:41 Beijing time). The mining difficulty has increased by 1.65% to 73.2 T, setting a new historical high. The current hash rate is approximately 543.96 EH/s.