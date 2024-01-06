copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases 1.65% to Reach a New All-Time High
Binance News
2024-01-06 06:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com shows that Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone an adjustment at block height 824,544 (January 6, 8:41 Beijing time). The mining difficulty has increased by 1.65% to 73.2 T, setting a new historical high. The current hash rate is approximately 543.96 EH/s.
View full text