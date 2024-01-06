Azuki NFT Series Sees 113.8% Increase in Trading Volume Amid Speculation of Upcoming Token

According to Foresight News, the official Azuki account recently followed and retweeted a post by the Weeb3 Foundation, which is focused on building an open metaverse powered by $ANMIE. This has led to speculation within the community that ANMIE could be an upcoming token to be issued by Azuki. As a result, the trading volume of the Azuki NFT series has seen a significant increase, with a 113.8% growth in the past 24 hours, reaching 2,597.34 ETH. Additionally, the floor price of the NFT series has risen by 7% within the same time frame, currently standing at 6.52 ETH.

View full text