BendDAO Delays BDIN Token Release Due to Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 Upgrade

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced that it will delay the release of its BDIN token due to the ongoing Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 upgrade. The upgrade is expected to last until January 6th at 16:00. In order to prevent potential errors in index data snapshots, BendDAO has decided to postpone the BDIN token release until after the completion of the Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 upgrade.

