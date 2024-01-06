Chief Information Security Officer Warns of UniSat Wallet Upgrade Phishing Risks

According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, has issued a warning about the potential phishing risks associated with the UniSat Wallet upgrade. Recently, UniSat Wallet has been urging users to upgrade, but many users are unsure how to do so, leaving them vulnerable to phishing attacks in plugin markets or group chats. SlowMist advises users to download the latest version from the official website or Github, and not to trust any group chats or unknown installation links.

