BlackRock Reportedly Raises $2 Billion for Bitcoin Spot ETF Launch

According to Foresight News, Matthew Sigel, the head of digital asset research at VanEck, revealed that BlackRock has raised $2 billion from existing Bitcoin holders for the planned launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF in its first week. The Block's editor, Tim Copeland, reported this information, which was obtained from an informed source. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that if true, this would set a record for both trading volume and asset size in an ETF's first week.

