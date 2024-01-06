ALLY Chain Records Over 50,000 Token Holders, Becoming the Largest Inscription Community

According to Foresight News, the community inscription ALLY has surpassed 50,000 on-chain token holders. ALLY is deployed on the Linea chain and is a People's Alliance community inscription initiated by Particle Network community members in collaboration with over 50 protocols, including 1inch, Polyhedra, Altlayer, ZkFair, Hooked, SpaceID, and DODO. As a result, it has become the inscription community with the most token holders, with 28% of inscriptions currently minted.

