Phalcon Warns Loot of Suspicious Proposal to Transfer WETH to Designated Address
Binance News
2024-01-05 15:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Phalcon, a subsidiary of BlockSec, has alerted Loot about a suspicious proposal aimed at transferring a large amount of Wrapped Ether (WETH) to a designated address. The company urged Loot to take action as soon as possible.
