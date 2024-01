Phalcon Warns Loot of Suspicious Proposal to Transfer WETH to Designated Address

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Phalcon, a subsidiary of BlockSec, has alerted Loot about a suspicious proposal aimed at transferring a large amount of Wrapped Ether (WETH) to a designated address. The company urged Loot to take action as soon as possible.