Bitdeer Announces Unaudited Mining and Operational Update for December 2023
Binance News
2024-01-05 14:37
According to Foresight News, Bitdeer has released its unaudited mining and operational update for December 2023. The company reported a production of 434 BTC, representing a 7.7% increase month-over-month and a 149.4% increase year-over-year.
