North Korean Hackers Stole At Least $600 Million In Cryptocurrency In 2023
Binance News
2024-01-05 14:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a report by TRM Labs revealed that North Korean hackers were responsible for stealing at least $600 million worth of cryptocurrency in 2023. The hackers accounted for nearly one-third of the stolen funds in cryptocurrency attacks last year.
