Revised 19b-4 Files and S-1 Comments Expected Today, Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Timeline Remains Next Week

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that revised 19b-4 files and some comments on S-1 are expected to be submitted today. The timeline for the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF still appears to be next week, but this is entirely dependent on the speed at which the US SEC reviews the comments and amendments submitted today.