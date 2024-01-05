copy link
Revised 19b-4 Files and S-1 Comments Expected Today, Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Timeline Remains Next Week
Binance News
2024-01-05 14:31
According to Foresight News, reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that revised 19b-4 files and some comments on S-1 are expected to be submitted today. The timeline for the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF still appears to be next week, but this is entirely dependent on the speed at which the US SEC reviews the comments and amendments submitted today.
