AI-Driven Gaming World Ultiverse Launches Hold to Earn Event for Electric Sheep NFT Holders

According to Foresight News, Ultiverse, an AI-driven gaming world, has officially launched a 'Hold to Earn' event, offering a new exploration method for Electric Sheep NFT holders. By simply holding Electric Sheep NFTs, users can earn soul rewards. Ultiverse also introduced limited-edition blind box gifts during the event, containing gold and silver chips and other exclusive rewards.