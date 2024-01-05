copy link
AI-Driven Gaming World Ultiverse Launches Hold to Earn Event for Electric Sheep NFT Holders
Binance News
2024-01-05 13:23
According to Foresight News, Ultiverse, an AI-driven gaming world, has officially launched a 'Hold to Earn' event, offering a new exploration method for Electric Sheep NFT holders. By simply holding Electric Sheep NFTs, users can earn soul rewards. Ultiverse also introduced limited-edition blind box gifts during the event, containing gold and silver chips and other exclusive rewards.
