CertiK Employee Falls Victim to Phishing Attack from Compromised Media Account

According to Foresight News, CertiK reported that one of their employees was targeted by a phishing attack from a verified account associated with a well-known media outlet. Unfortunately, the account appeared to have been compromised, leading to the cyber attack on the employee. CertiK quickly discovered the vulnerability and removed the related tweets within minutes. Investigations revealed that this was a large-scale, ongoing attack. According to their findings, the incident did not result in significant losses.

