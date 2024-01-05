copy link
Zeta Markets Announces End of Z-Score Season 1 and Start of Season 2
2024-01-05 12:41
According to Foresight News, Zeta Markets, a DeFi derivatives protocol based on Solana, has announced that the first season of its Z-Score event will conclude early next week. The second season is set to begin on January 10th.
