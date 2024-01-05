China's Central Bank Focuses on Strengthening Financial Market and RMB Internationalization in 2024

According to Foresight News, the 2024 annual working conference of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) was held in Beijing. The meeting emphasized the key tasks for 2024, which include continuously strengthening the construction of the financial market, prudently advancing the prevention and resolution of financial risks in key areas, steadily and cautiously promoting the internationalization of the RMB, and continuously improving the level of financial services and management, including the prudent advancement of digital RMB research and application.

