Telos Foundation Appoints John Lilic as Executive Director
Binance News
2024-01-05 12:18
According to Foresight News, the Telos Foundation, which supports the Layer1 blockchain Telos, has appointed John Lilic as its Executive Director. Lilic has previously held positions at Consensys and served as an advisor at Polygon.
