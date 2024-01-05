copy link
create picture
more
Hut 8 Reports December Operational Update With Increased BTC Mining
Binance News
2024-01-05 12:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 has released its operational update for December, revealing that it mined 453 BTC during the month, up from 390 BTC in November. As of the end of December, Hut 8's balance sheet held 9,195 BTC.
View full text