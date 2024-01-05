Core Scientific Announces December and Full-Year 2023 Production and Operations Update

According to Foresight News, Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, has announced its production and operations update for December and the full year of 2023. As of the end of last month, the company operated approximately 209,000 Bitcoin mining machines for self-mining and hosting, with a total hash rate of 23.2 EH/s at its data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In December, Core Scientific produced 1,177 Bitcoins from its owned machines, with a total of 13,762 self-mined Bitcoins in 2023. As of the end of last month, the company operated approximately 158,000 owned Bitcoin mining machines, accounting for about 76% of the total number of mining machines, with a total hash rate of 16.9 EH/s.

