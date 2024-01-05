Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple to Participate in Zakinov v Ripple Labs Motion Hearing and SEC Trial

Binance News
2024-01-05 12:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple is set to participate in a significant motion hearing for the Zakinov v Ripple Labs case on January 11. The case, initiated in May 2018 by XRP holders against Ripple, alleges misleading information and illegal XRP sales as an unregistered security. The session will be held via a Zoom webinar before Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton and aims to approve the form and manner of class notice. Members of the public or media can access the hearing via a designated online link. The lawsuit started when a group of XRP holders sued the crypto company, alleging it of providing misleading information and breaching certain laws by selling XRP as an unregistered security. The plaintiff, Vladi Zakinov, maintains that he and many others were among the victims. The trial has been postponed numerous times in the past several years and is expected to start on April 15, 2024. Ripple's well-known legal conflict with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started in December 2020 over unregistered XRP security offerings. Ripple scored a major victory in July 2023 after US Federal Judge Analisa Torres ruled that secondary XRP sales did not constitute an offer of investment contracts. The firm secured two additional partial victories in the following months when the American magistrates disallowed the SEC to appeal the initial decision and when Ripple’s CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and Executive Chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all accusations brought by the agency. The grand trial is set for April 23, 2024, with both sides required to comply with necessary procedures before meeting in court. The SEC must file its brief with respect to remedies by March 13, 2024, whereas Ripple must file its opposition by April 12, 2024.
View full text